United States 2020 Census goes digital

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Submitting your 2020 census might be a little easier then you expected this year now that the system has gone digital.

Starting March 12, households across the country are expected to be able to participate in the once-a-decade national headcount by going to my2020census.gov to complete the online census questionnaire, which is set to be open to the public through July 31. According to npr.org

On the census website currently, you can take your pledge to take census when the time comes and it is all done on a digital platform.

It is predicted that if everyone took a digital path to submit their 2020 census then the census system would be expecting over 130 million submissions which could be too much of a workload and is concerning to officials.

As of right now, over 800 New Yorkers have already pledged to take their census through the digital platform.