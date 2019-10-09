United Way of Schuyler County hosting Annual Spaghetti Dinner

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- 18 News Today was joined in studio this morning by John Franzese, President of the United Way of Schuyler County and Aimee Churchill, Vice-President of the same branch to talk about their annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser going On Monday, October 14th held at the Moose Club in Montrose Falls.

The dinner kicking off their fundraising year, it starts at 5pm and goes on until they run out of meals. Franzese says for those in a hurry takeout is also an available option.

Churchill says, “this is one of the organizations biggest fundraisers of the year, this and the Hackers and Wackers Golf Tournament”.

Franzese and Churchill say in years past they’ve gone through over 300 meals and that the whole board comes out to donate their time and help out.