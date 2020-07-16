United Way of the Southern Tier funds Senior Care Program

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- United Way of the Southern Tier is proud to announce a $2,500 grant to the Senior Care Program at First Presbyterian Church in Elmira.

The church’s Senior Care Program provides free adult incontinence supplies to seniors who struggle

to pay for these items and do not qualify for other assistance.

The grant comes from United Way of the Southern Tier’s Strategic Investment Fund, which provides

money to programs outside of United Way’s regular investment cycle.

Grants are made to programs that serve children, seniors or struggling families in Chemung and Steuben counties.

United Way of the Southern Tier focuses on helping seniors care for themselves and accomplishing

the activities of daily living through its Southern Tier Senior Support Network.

The goals of the Senior Support Network include: Helping seniors age safely in their homes; addressing isolation among the elderly population; providing nutritional and transportation programs, and expanding home health and volunteer caregiving services for seniors.

“We sincerely thank United Way for the generous support,” said Andrew Foster, who co-directs the

church’s Senior Care Program with Joanne Foster.

For more information on the Senior Support Network, visit the United Way of the Southern Tier website.