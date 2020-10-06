United Way of the Southern Tier receives Corning Incorporated foundation grant

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Corning Incorporated Foundation Board of Trustees has approved a grant to United Way of the Southern Tier of $535,000 in support of United Way’s 2020 Community Campaign.

These two organizations share a strong alignment of priorities and a commitment to a vibrant and thriving community for all. The Corning Incorporated Foundation is a charitable contributions organization established by Corning Incorporated in 1952. Through leadership and collaboration, the Foundation strives to foster vibrant, enriching, and supportive Corning communities. The Foundation focuses on education, human services, culture, and volunteerism in Corning business locations.

United Way of the Southern Tier’s Community Campaign is supported by local foundations and corporations, workplace giving drives, and generous local residents in Chemung and Steuben counties Donations are used to support programs in three focus areas: Southern Tier Kids on Track – promoting early childhood development, school readiness and success; Basic Needs Network – ensuring basic services such as food, clothing, and shelter, and financial stability; and Senior Supports Network – helping seniors age safely in their own homes.