ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — This weekend on Saturday, Oct. 7, a Unity in the Community event will be held at Wisner Park. The theme for the occasion is tailored to supporting the police.

The organizers are led by Dr. Stephen Coleman, who is sponsoring the event alongside Chemung County Sheriff William Schrom. Their goal is to be approachable to the public and get the message across about emphasizing the ties between the religious community and law enforcement. It is Coleman’s fifth Unity in the Community event, and the first one hosted for the police.

“Let’s have a unity in the community event to celebrate the police and what they do to allow us to have events and live our daily lives and not be in a situation where we’re mugged and all kinds of things happen,” said Coleman.

The event provides an opportunity for departments and police chiefs in the Chemung County area to talk about the challenges they face within their agencies. One of the problems they face is recruitment, and they are looking to have new personnel come in and join their agencies.

Sheriff Schrom said “We hope maybe, some younger people stop by and check it out and maybe find that they want to pursue a career in this profession.”

The event is open for the public to attend and will run from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday.