Unity In The Community Organizers plans to rally in blue and yellow to stand in solidarity with Ukraine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On December 4, 2021, Dr. Stephen Coleman orchestrated the first-ever unity in the community to bring residents together in unison.

This Sunday, March 20, 2022, the assembly will feature 8 local and regional community leaders responsible for shedding light on issues the Ukrainian community faces.

Organizers of this unity event are now using their platform to bring community members together to stand in solidarity for Ukraine.

“Evil is happening. Men and women of goodwill must stand together, have to support those that are under attack, have to support the refugees must support the great people of Ukraine,” said Dr. Stephen Coleman, Organizer, Unity In The Community.

The information to support Ukraine financially will be available at the rally.

“People will find out where to send money if they wish to legitimate organizations to help Ukraine,” said Coleman.

Coleman noted that he would like to see as many community members wearing blue and yellow for the 1-hour unity in the community rally at Elmira College.