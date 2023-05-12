ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The unity in the community rally is coming up this weekend.

The rally will be held on Saturday, May 13 at Centerway Square in Corning. The rally will begin 2 p.m. and end at 3 p.m. Members of the community are invited to come and support free of charge.

The rally was Organized by Georgia Verdier, the president of the Elmira-Corning branch of the NAACP and Dr. Stephen Coleman. The purpose for this rally is to celebrate the contributions people and organizations have made.

“Usually when people get together for an event like this, they’re angry about something they’re really angry Hey, listen, then people are happy, they’re unified, and they’re saying, let’s work together for the Twin Tiers, let’s work together for our future, and let’s work together to make the 20 years, and the world a better place,” Dr. Coleman said.

This is also a place to talk and express views on ways to make the Twin Tiers a great place for all who live here.

“We are calling on people from all walks of life to say, come together and let’s talk about it…so many times we allow fear to neutralize our activity, we’re better than that… if we bring ourselves together and pool our resources, and have our voices heard, we can make a difference in this world,” Georgia Verdier said.