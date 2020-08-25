University of Vermont set to welcome students to dorms

by: The Associated Press

The University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont. (Jimmy Emmerson, DVM / Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — University of Vermont students will begin returning to their residence halls this week. Normally students arrive on campus during the weekends, but this year, beginning Tuesday, it will occur over several days.

Students must receive a negative test for COVID-19 before they arrive on campus. They will be tested when they arrive and weekly until mid-September.

UVM, like many colleges and universities across the state and country, is working to bring students back to campus safely.

