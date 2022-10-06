UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that two men have been charged with robbery after allegedly beating a man and then threatening him at gunpoint during an incident that occurred on October 4th.

Around 10:50 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at the 700 block of Columbia Street to investigate a robbery. On the scene, a victim stated that he was waiting for a friend when a group of men suddenly approached him and demanded his belongings. A physical altercation then occurred.

During the fight, the victim claims that he fought back against his attackers when one of them took out a handgun and threatened him. At that point, the victim’s cell phone, car keys, money, and jewelry were stolen. The group then fled toward Varick Street.

Officers in the area responding to the incident quickly found a group that matched the description of the suspects. But when they approached them for questioning, the group fled in multiple directions.

A perimeter of the immediate area was established, and a search was then conducted, during which, two members of the group were found hiding in the yards of nearby homes.

20-year-old Sulton Pryor and 20-year-old Isaiah Little, both of Utica, were taken into custody without further incident. While the area search continued, officers allegedly found a discarded backpack containing a loaded .40 caliber handgun.

Pryor and Little were transported to the Utica Police Department and charged with the following:

Robbery in the First Degree.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and that additional arrests are expected. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Utica Police Department at 315-735-3301. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.