Update on Vaping from Governor Cuomo

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – Another death occurred today due to vaping related products in the United States. New York state announced the death of a young boy from the Bronx.

Governor Andrew Cuomo takes a stand in effort to prevent this epidemic, he claims that vaping is “a public health crisis.”

The nationwide total of vaping related deaths is at a shocking 24. Cuomo, along with others encourage people to put down their vaporized products and turn to a support system if needed.

Health officials across the country urge smokers to put down vaping products.