Upstate University Hospital implementing visitor restrictions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate University Hospital announced on Tuesday that it was enforcing new visitor restrictions, effective immediately.
These new restrictions include:
- No visitors for adult inpatients, except in special circumstances such as end-of-life care and critically ill patients
- Surgical and ambulatory patients will be allowed one healthy companion
- Only parents/guardians will be permitted to visit pediatric patients
- Only at the discretion of the attending physician and/or the administrative supervisor will other visitors be permitted
- Visitors experiencing cough, sore throat, fever, or any other flu-like symptoms are not permitted
- Children under the age of 18 are restricted from visiting
- Visitors with symptoms will not be permitted to enter the Emergency Department unless they are the only parent, guardian or health care proxy of the patient