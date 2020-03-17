Upstate University Hospital implementing visitor restrictions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate University Hospital announced on Tuesday that it was enforcing new visitor restrictions, effective immediately.

These new restrictions include:

  • No visitors for adult inpatients, except in special circumstances such as end-of-life care and critically ill patients
  • Surgical and ambulatory patients will be allowed one healthy companion 
  • Only parents/guardians will be permitted to visit pediatric patients 
  • Only at the discretion of the attending physician and/or the administrative supervisor will other visitors be permitted 
  • Visitors experiencing cough, sore throat, fever, or any other flu-like symptoms are not permitted
  • Children under the age of 18 are restricted from visiting
  • Visitors with symptoms will not be permitted to enter the Emergency Department unless they are the only parent, guardian or health care proxy of the patient

