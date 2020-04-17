US border officials opt to close Antelope Wells crossing in New Mexico

1  of  2
by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Jan. 7, 2017 file photo, shows the Antelope Wells Port of Entry from the El Berrendo, Mexico, side of the border with southern New Mexico. (Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)

ANTELOPE WELLS, N.M. (AP) — Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the Antelope Wells crossing in southern New Mexico will be temporarily closed beginning Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the remote station has seen a significant reduction in traffic as a result of the travel restrictions that were imposed last month in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Before travel restrictions were enacted, border officers stations at the Antelope Wells port of entry were processing between 350 and 450 northbound vehicles per week. That’s down to 50 to 60 vehicles per week.

Other ports of entry in Columbus, New Mexico, and Douglas, Arizona, will remain open.

The Antelope Wells crossing will return to regular hours once the current travel restrictions are lifted.

