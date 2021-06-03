Lawmakers call for gender inclusive marker on all federal IDs

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand wrote a bicameral letter with Senator Baldwin (D-WI), Congressman Ro Khanna (D-CA), and nearly two dozen colleagues in support of a permanent, gender-neutral marker (“X”) option for all federal IDs.

Establishing a third gender marker as an option for identification is a step toward equality for transgender, intersex, and non-binary Americans. Gillibrand adds that it will help make sure all individuals can obtain identification that accurately reflects who they are, regardless of gender identity.

“Including a gender-neutral ‘X’ marker for federal IDs is important to supporting transgender and non-binary Americans,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Your license is a key to opportunity, and it should recognize the fullness of who you are. I am proud to co-lead this effort in the Senate so that all people can obtain basic identification without discriminatory barriers.”

Twenty U.S. states and the District of Columbia have made gender-neutral markers available for state-level IDs. But, as of 2015, only 11% of trans people nationwide had an accurate name and gender marker on all IDs and records. Gillibrand says creating a federal standard for the gender-neutral marker will help ensure transgender, non-binary, and intersex individuals can obtain accurate and affirming documents without navigating discriminatory barriers.

