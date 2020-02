FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) -- In a last ditch effort to sway northern Virginia voters her way ahead of Super Tuesday, presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar finished out the week with a rally in Falls Church.

Klobuchar spent much of the event comparing herself to President Donald Trump, both in character and in campaign promises she feels he hasn't kept. "He made promises to rural America and to rural Virginia that he's going to do all this stuff for them," said Klobuchar. "What's happened? Has he done anything about rural healthcare? No, it's gotten harder. Rural education? Rural broadband? It's still easier to get high-speed access in the country of Iceland with all their volcanoes than it is in rural Virginia."