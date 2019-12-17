Rep. Brindisi makes decision on impeachment vote

Closings
US Politics
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) —  Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi says he will vote for the articles on impeachment against President Trump when it goes to a full house vote, which is expected Wednesday.

After not making a decisive case for weeks either way, the Congressman released a statement early Tuesday morning saying he felt he needed to stand up for what he believed in.

“I took an oath to defend the Constitution. What the President has done is not something I can pretend is normal behavior. It is also not okay for the President to block the testimony of key subpoenaed witnesses that had direct knowledge of the administration’s actions.”

Representative Anthony Brindisi / (D) 22nd Congressional District

