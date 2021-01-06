Sen. Chuck Schumer claiming Democratic majority in the Senate

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Sen. Chuck Schumer held a short press conference via Facebook Live on Wednesday in the wake of Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

“We sure did not take the most direct path to get here, but here we are,” Schumer began the press conference to claim the Senate Majority.

Schumer said that a new Democratic majority conference is focused on helping Americans through the pandemic. “One of the first things that I want to do when our new Senators are seated is deliver the $2,000 checks to the American families,” he said.

Schumer highlighted the historic election of Raphael Warnock, Georgia’s first Black Senator.

“Couldn’t come at a better moment,” said the senior senator from New York’s senior senator and longtime minority leader. Democrats have been in the minority in the Senate for six years.

“As Majority Leader, President Biden and Vice-President-elect Harris will have a partner in me and my caucus, who is ready, willing, and able to help achieve a forward-looking agenda and deliver bold change to the American people. For too long, much-needed help has been stalled or diluted by a Republican-led Senate and President Trump. That will change with a Democratic Senate, a Democratic House, and a Democratic President.”