Senate Majority to pass legislation to aid students in higher education

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Senate Democratic Majority will advance legislation to improve resources and support for higher education systems in New York. The Majority says this package will ensure sufficient on-campus resources for veterans and grant veterans academic credits to state universities based on their military service and experiences.

Additionally, these bills will standardize the award schedule of the Tuition Assistance Program for dependent and independent students, create a task force to study refinance options for private student loans, and protect the privacy rights of immigrant students on campus.

“The years our students spend in higher education will help shape the trajectory of their lives,” said Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “New York is, and will continue to be, a national leader in offering quality college and advanced education opportunities. SUNY is the largest university system in the nation and CUNY is the nation’s largest urban public university.”

The legislation being passed by the Senate Majority includes: