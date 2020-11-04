WATCH LIVE: Michigan Secretary of State provides election update as the country waits for final result

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is holding a press conference this morning to provide an update on the ballot counting process in Michigan.

As of 10:30 this morning, 95% percent of Michigan’s votes were counted and Joe Biden hold a razor-thin lead over President Donald Trump.

Secretary Benson appeared on CNN this morning and said that the presidential results could be known by the end of today.

“We’re on track to have a much more complete picture, if not the vast majority of jurisdictions reporting out by the end of today,” she told the news outlet.

Michigan is one of the few remaining states considered too close to call and is what experts say would be a major win for either candidate.

Joe Biden’s campaign held a news conference of its own this morning, where staffers announced they felt extremely confident that they were in a place to win the state and it’s 16 electoral votes.

Shortly after that announcement, President Trump issued the following tweet:

The president first addressed election results at 2:30 this morning, where he claimed he was winning several states, that experts had deemed too close to call.

