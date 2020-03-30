1  of  2
Breaking News
13 cases of COVID-19 in Chemung County Seven new cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County

USNS Comfort arrives in NY to aid in coronavirus battle

News

by: Corina Cappabianca

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Critical relief arrived in New York on Monday in the form of the U.S. Naval Ship Comfort.

The ship is expected to help doctors and nurses on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

There have been more than 66,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York State. Only Seneca County has no reported cases. 

“Anyone who says this situation is a New York City-only situation is in a state of denial,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “You see this virus move across the state. You see it move across this nation.”

The Governor had a statewide healthcare establishment meeting to work together and foster more coordination.

“We have hospitals in Upstate New York that are experiencing none of this — where they have staff capacity; they have bed capacity,” he said. “We need you now, here, in this fight and engaged.”

As the virus spreads, Cuomo said the state “desperately” needs supplies. He said states, private hospitals, and the federal government continue to compete against one another, which drives the prices up. 

“We’ve created a situation where you literally have hundreds of entities looking to buy the same exact materials, basically from the same place, which is China,” Cuomo explained.

The Governor said that ventilators that once cost $20,000 to $30,000 can now cost $50,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now