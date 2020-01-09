Utica Police: Man hit by gunshot while sitting in his car in Utica

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — A man was struck by a bullet while sitting in his car in Utica Wednesday night.

Utica Police responded to shots fired call on the 700-block of Roberts street at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Utica Police say a man was in his vehicle on the roadway when he heard gunfire, and then noticed he had been struck.

The man was transported by the Utica Fire Department to a local hospital. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

At this time there is no suspect information and the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Utica Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 315-223-3510.