MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The UVM Health Network is continuing to roll out its Electronic Health Record system.

According to UVMHN, it has successfully launched the third phase of its single electronic health record system called Epic.

The third phase included the launch of Epic in the Northern New York hospitals on April 2 including Alice Hyde Medical Center, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, and Elizabeth Community Hospital.

UVM said that teams have been planning for this Network-wide transition for years. During the go-live transition, hundreds of support personnel were on-site across the three hospitals to provide direct support for care teams across inpatient and outpatient service lines.

“A unified electronic health record truly connects our Network and allows us the ability to provide a seamless experience for our patients,” UVM Health Network President and CEO John R. Brumsted, MD said in a press release. “I am incredibly grateful to our team who made this implementation possible, and to the staff and providers who trained many hours to be able to use the system. This is a major step forward for our patients and our people.”

Through the systems, online portal, patients in the Network can schedule appointments, check lab and test results online, request prescription refills, and more.

Providers from across Network hospitals and clinics will also benefit as the system will allow them to share and access information regardless of location.

Previously, UVMHN hospitals used several incompatible legacy EHR systems to manage patient records. Network leaders said this led to deficiencies and disruptions.

However, the electronic health records system, designed by Epic Systems Corp., is the most widely-used and comprehensive health records system in the United States.

The multi-year transition project was first approved by the State of Vermont in 2018, and again in 2020, when the project was expanded to include EHR systems at Alice Hyde Medical Center and Elizabeth Community Hospital.

A fourth and final phase, for UVM Health Network – Home Health & Hospice, is currently under a Certificate of Need review with the State of Vermont’s Green Mountain Care Board.

The UVM Health Network is comprised of hospital facilities spanning Northern New York and Vermont.