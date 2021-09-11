Valley United Presbyterian Church honors 9/11 victims

Waverly, N.Y. (WETM) – One local church, honors 9/11 victims for it’s 20th anniversary in a special way. The Valley United Presbyterian Church doors opened and, their bells started to ring to assist the Waverly community and church members in remembering this day.

While 9/11 has affected so many people in new york state since 2001, it’s also become meaningful in the Twin Tiers.

“We want to stand in solidarity with those who are grieving with those who are still feeling the effects of 911, whether it’s through the work that they do or the hobbies that they have and, we just want to be a show of solidarity and support,” said Sharan Knoell, Valley United Presbyterian Church

The local church provided a space for people to have a moment of silence, pay homage, or pray as a way to pay respects to those who were deeply impacted.

As churchgoers arrived or exited the church, they were asked to ring the bell in remembrance of each person who lost their life as a result of the terrorist attacks.