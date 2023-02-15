NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — Tioga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a vehicle accident in Newark Valley that hit multiple pedestrians on Wednesday.

According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred on the south end of Brown Road and state route 38 in the Town of Newark Valley.

The crash is still under investigation at this time, but police have said that multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on state route 38.

At this time, state route 38 remains closed between Brown Road and Wilson Creek Road as the investigation continues.

18 News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.