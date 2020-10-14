Verizon Company Flagman killed in Jefferson County work zone crash

THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a work zone crash in Jefferson County.
New York State Police are currently investigating a crash that took place in the Village of Theresa on October 13, 2020. NYSP detailed the crash involving a pedestrian and pickup truck.
According to Police, a Verizon Company Flagman was struck by a Chevrolet pickup truck within a work zone. Flagman Alec R. Williamson was indentified as the victim and pronounced deceased due to sustained injuries.
New York State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
