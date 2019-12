Verizon reportedly experiencing nationwide outages

SAN FRANCISCO – MARCH 29: The Verizon logo is seen at a Verizon Wireless store March 29, 2005 in San Francisco. MCI Inc. accepted a $7.64 billion takeover proposal from Verizon Communications Inc. on Tuesday that raises the price tag by $1 billion, but is still nearly a billion dollars shy of the latest bid from Qwest Communications International Inc. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Verizon is reportedly experiencing a major network issue that has left many customers unable to make calls or send text messages.

Down Detector’s outage map shows a large part of the northeast, Midwest and western regions in red. A small part of Florida is affected.

In a comment section under the map, customers are saying “circuits are busy” and they can’t send texts or make calls.

It’s not immediately clear when the outage started or exactly how many people were affected.

Verizon has yet to comment on the outage.