Verizon retailer TCC’s annual School Rocks campaign returns to the Southern Tier

BATH, NY (WETM) – School is right around the corner and, Verizon retailer TCC rolled out its annual school rock’s initiative in Bath, New York, to assist students in their preparation for the new school year.

“Around this area, a lot of children can afford book bags so, we give them book bags, school supplies just so they’re ready for when school starts,” said TCC Sales Associate, Terry Long

The focus of this event was to assist parents as the fall season approaches.

TCC also provided bookbags, snacks, and school supplies at their other TCC locations within the southern tier.

Free book bags and school supplies go a long way for local students and take the stress away from parents who may be struggling to provide these necessities to their kids.