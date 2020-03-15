Vermont schools to close amid coronavirus outbreak

VERMONT (NEWS10) – Governor Phil Scott has ordered the closure of all schools PreK-12 to close by Wednesday, March 18 until April 6. Gov. Scott said this period may be extended.

Governor Scott’s directive will task local districts with three key components to support the State response:

Food and special needs services for children

Collaborating with the state to provide childcare options for healthcare workers and others essential to the response

Systems for ensuring maintenance of education during the initial dismissal; and a continuing education plan if schools are dismissed for an extended period

Education professionals should report to work as scheduled to help during this period of school dismissal. Districts are directed to follow workplace hygiene guidance issued by the Vermont Department of Health.

“The orderly dismissal of schools is essential to support both the State’s response to COVID-19 and the needs of children and families across Vermont,” Governor Scott said. “We must ensure children are safe, nourished, and still learning even as the traditional structure of school is disrupted. The work of educators will be essential in this effort.”