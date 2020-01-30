Vestal man discovers four sisters thanks to 23andMe

VESTAL, NY – A Vestal man’s search for his true ancestry has lead to the discovery of four siblings he never knew he had.

Robert Vanosdall recently found out that he has 4 half-sisters through DNA testing conducted by 23andMe.

Vanosdall, who grew up outside of Omaha, Nebraska, says he always suspected that he had a different father than his much older siblings.

So, he pursued genetic testing in an effort to learn who his father might be, and in the process discovered Jennifer, who 23andMe said was his half-sister.

Turns out Jennifer is a triplet, and also knew of another half-sister, Elizabeth, by the same father, bringing the total number of new sisters to four.

Vanosdall recently traveled to Nebraska to meet with them and learn more about his father who died in 2005.

He says learning about his family gave him a sense of belonging.

“I had to figure it out. It became something I really needed to get an answer to. Just getting that answer makes you feel whole, gives you a sense of your identity, letting you know who you are,” said Vanosdall.

Vanosdall says seeing a photo of his father was like looking at a picture of himself in 30 years.

He also learned that he has Irish ancestry that he never knew he had.

Vanosdall is planning another trip to Nebraska in March when he’ll be able to meet with all four sisters.