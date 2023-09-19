HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETN) — Earlier this afternoon, Appelridge Senior Living Community hosted a veterans luncheon event. The luncheon was attended by veterans, their spouses, as well as their family and friends.

At the event, representatives from the Red Cross Veterans Administration (VA), and VA members from different counties, were there providing benefits counseling and enrollment assistance. New York State Assembly members Phil Palmesano and Chris Friend were also present. Veteran, Ken Adrus, who served in the marine corpse from 1956 to 1960, expressed his gratitude to those who attended the event and showed support for veterans who face various challenges.

“This means an awful lot to myself and the other veterans in the sense that people care and I try to tell people to pray and talk about veterans in this era and what their issues are,” said Andrus.

Down one of the hallways, is a display of framed pictures showcasing those who have served in the military. A variety of who were from the Chemung County area in Elmira, Horseheads, and Corning. Libby Crumb, Director of Marketing and Sales, joined Appleridge in August 2022. She helped create the wall to honor both current and past Appleridge residents who served in the military.

“I decided to spearhead, creating a wall of honor for all of our veterans and then from there it just kind of kept blossoming into more,” said Crumb.

Something to honor and pay tribute to those who have selflessly served our nation.