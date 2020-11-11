EOP receives donations for Libertad veterans

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the nation celebrates Veterans Day, the Economic Opportunity Program received donations from multiple organizations for veterans at Libertad in Elmira.

Some of the donations include quilts, hand sanitizers, care packages, and hats.

“Everyone in the community has just been so supportive of Libertad in Elmira and the 20 veterans that are living there. Slowly as November rolled around, I was getting phone calls from people that wanted to show their appreciation and we had this great outpouring of gifts and donations,” said therapeutic life coach at EOP, John Forde.

In honor of Veterans Day, the EOP also had a flag raising ceremony. Forde says he hopes that the EOP continues this tradition for future veterans days.