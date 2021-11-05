Finn Academy to hold 7th annual Veterans Day Breakfast

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Finn Academy: An Elmira Charter School, will be holding its 7th annual Veterans Day Breakfast on Wednesday, Nov. 10.

This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Finn will host a drive-through breakfast event; we
welcome any Veterans from the community to pick up a prepared breakfast, to go.

The school will first host a Flag Ceremony on the front lawn at 9:00 a.m. with the Veterans
Honor Guard; breakfast will then be available “to go” from the front of the building at 610
Lake Street in Elmira.

For questions please contact 607-737-8040 or email info@finnacademy.com.

