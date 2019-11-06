Veterans Voices: A veteran who’s serving veterans

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Southern Tier Native Randy Metz time in the U.S. Air Force has prepared him well for his job at the Bath VA Medical Center. Metz is the Facility Chief Supply Chain Officer where he heads up a team to make sure the VA has the equipment they need to give the best care to our veterans.

The following is a transcript of our interview with Randy Metz.

I joined the Air Force because I wanted to have opportunities to get away from New York State at the time. Quite honestly, I just wanted to explore a little bit. I didn’t know exactly want I wanted to do with my life. I wasn’t sure if I wanted to go to college. So I joined the Air Force and ended up loving the job I was in. I was a commander control specialist throughout my entire career. When it came to the 4-year mark. I decided to go ahead and reenlist. I was looking at the Coast Guard, and the Coast Guard recruiter was late. Bill Kasner came around the corner, he was decked out in full uniform, a purple heart winner. He stopped and asked me some questions. We started talking about the Air Force, because he was an Air Force recruiter, and next thing I know I was signing paperwork to go into the U.S. Air Force. Well, i served my country proudly, and I’m a veteran who’s serving veterans here at the VA. That makes me feel good to be around other veterans. I feel more comfortable around other veterans. We all have the basic tenet of what we went through together as a team. There is a lot of comradery with veterans, and I like that portion of being a veteran. I just like the opportunity to say “I’m a veteran.” That I served my United States, I served my country proudly and I did it voluntarily. Randy Metz

Randy’s daughter Jessica followed in her Father’s footsteps. She is currently a Captain in the U.S. Air Force where she is serving in the Netherlands.