Veterans Voices: From the battlefield to the workforce

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The transition from the battlefield to the workforce can be very difficult for many of our vets. Tyler Chappelle spent a good part of his life in the U.S.Army. This New Hampshire native is now serving local veterans at The Bath VA Medical Center where he’s a medical inventory specialist.

The following is a transcript of our interview with Tyler Chappelle.

Just shy of 15 years, I was an OIF/OEF, two tours to Afganistan one to Iraq. One of my tours I got wounded. I received a purple heart. I came back home and they said, “here are your options.”

They didn’t want me to deploy, I had some issues. So, I weighed the opportunity and I got out. I got out and that’s why I’m here. Another reason I’m here at the VA is to continue my federal employment.

It’s very hard to shift that gear from, get it done, move, move, move. To you have to deal with it more professionally, you can’t say certain things the way you like to say them. For me, that’s been a challenge. I do feel like I’m getting better at that. I think that’s been my hardest transition. Just that culture of, you know? You got soldiers, you got that mission. You’re gonna get it done. It does not matter, you know? Here you have to be a little bit more patient. Call it a tactical pause, tactical patients. It is sometimes hard to do when you come out of the military or a branch.

When a vet come into this facility (Bath VA), you can just tell on their face, “I don’t want to be here.” Just because of the stereotypes, and what you see on the news. All that social media jazz. When we bring them in here. They have a smile on their face. They go – I want to go back to that facility. I feel like we are doing a really good job breaking that.