Veterans Voices: Honoring those who serve

Veterans Voices

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight we honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces on this Veterans Day with a WETM Special Report: Veterans Voices: Honoring those who serve.

Veterans Day is a day that Americans celebrate the bravery and sacrifice of all United States veterans. Veterans Day is frequently confused with Memorial Day, which is a day when we remember the men and women of the armed forces, who have died.

Veterans Day was previously called Armistice Day and was set as a U.S. holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on November 11, 1918. In 1954 the word Armistice was changed to Veterans to become a day to honor American veterans of all wars.

For a few years, the holiday was celebrated on the fourth Monday in October, due to the Uniforms Holiday Bill, which ensured three-day weekends for federal employees. The first Veterans Day celebrated under this was in 1971. In 1975 President Gerald Ford signed a law that returned the annual observance of Veterans Day to November 11th, starting in 1978. It has been observed on November 11th for the past 43 years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now