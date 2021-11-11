Tonight we honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces on this Veterans Day with a WETM Special Report: Veterans Voices: Honoring those who serve.

Veterans Day is a day that Americans celebrate the bravery and sacrifice of all United States veterans. Veterans Day is frequently confused with Memorial Day, which is a day when we remember the men and women of the armed forces, who have died.

Veterans Day was previously called Armistice Day and was set as a U.S. holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on November 11, 1918. In 1954 the word Armistice was changed to Veterans to become a day to honor American veterans of all wars.

For a few years, the holiday was celebrated on the fourth Monday in October, due to the Uniforms Holiday Bill, which ensured three-day weekends for federal employees. The first Veterans Day celebrated under this was in 1971. In 1975 President Gerald Ford signed a law that returned the annual observance of Veterans Day to November 11th, starting in 1978. It has been observed on November 11th for the past 43 years.