Veterans Voices: Living out a childhood dream

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Susanna Stacy always wanted to serve in the military since she was a young child. After 23-years in the U.S. Army, Stacy is now serving Veterans at the Bath VA Medical Center where she works as an HR Specialist and Coordinator of the Education Debt Program for Vets.

The following is a transcript of our interview with Susanna Stacy.

So I retired from the Army after 23-years. My jobs in the Army consisted of both logistics and engineering. I thoroughly loved the engineering field. So much to learn, so much skill level to gain all the time. I was going to be in the Air Force, I always wanted to be in the Air Force as a little girl. My parents owned an airport in New Jersey, so flying made sense. I went to see the recruiter at the beginning of the Iraq War, and the Air Force had a huge waiting list. But, right around the corner was the Army recruiter. So, low-and-behold, I ended up in the Army. I just always knew I wanted to serve in some capacity. But, I always thought it would be the Air Force, so it’s really funny how that worked out. As an engineer, I kind of got some versatility as far as logistics and back into the training field. As a training NCO, as an operations NCO, that gave me the plateau to do what I do here at the VA. Here I’m taking care of employees, there you were taking care of soldiers making sure everything processed accordingly so it prepared me well for this position. Susanna Stacy

Stacy and her husband have two adult children. Their goal now is to make roots here in the Southern Tier. She’s also not the only member of her family to serve. Stacy’s brother, and sister both served with her. She also has many nieces, and nephews in the military.