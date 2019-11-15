18-cares-800x250

Veterans Voices: What is PTSD? How to know if you have it, where to get help

Veterans Voices

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric disorder that can occur in people who have experienced or witnessed a traumatic event, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

So how many people does it affect? The American Psychiatric Association said on its website, “PTSD affects approximately 3.5 percent of U.S. adults, and an estimated one in 11 people will be diagnosed PTSD in their lifetime.”

To get a better understanding of PTSD, and how the Bath VA Medical Center is treating it when it comes to our veterans, we spoke with a clinical social worker at the VA.

Click HERE for a link to the PTSD: National Center for PTSD, and watch our video above to learn more.

