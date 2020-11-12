VETERANS VOICES: Vet shares how Bath VA program has improved his quality of life

BATH, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Bath VA medical center provides many services for our veterans. Yet, not every local veteran can travel to Bath for an appointment. That’s why the VA offers Home Based Primary Care.

Home Based Primary Care is a group effort between the Veteran, family, caregiver, and VA. The program uses a team of health care professionals (nurses, doctors, social workers, dietitians, etc.) who work together to create a plan of care specific to each Veteran. The service is designed for homebound Veterans to: Bath VA Medical Center

We spoke with Richard Rooman, an Army veteran who lives in Elmira and utilized Home Based Primary Care. He shares how it has helped improve his quality of life.

To see his full interview, watch the video in this article.