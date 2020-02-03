VIDEO: Sights and Sounds from Groundhog Day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ / WETM-TV) — Happy Groundhog Day! Twin Tier you can possibly expect an early spring.

That’s because Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow Sunday during the ceremony.

Thousands of people showed up in gobbler’s knob, Pennsylvania for groundhog day celebrations to see the famous groundhog perform the yearly ritual.

Traditionally, if the groundhog sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter, but that will not be the case.

According to Phi This year,

this is the 134th groundhog day. This is only the 20th time in history that Punxsutawney Phil has not seen his shadow.

Check out the video above to catch all of the fun and festivities from Groundhog Day thus far.