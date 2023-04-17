ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dozens of family and friends gathered near the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and East Fifth Street on Monday night, to honor 22-year-old Seth Truax. His loved ones wore blue, Seth’s favorite color, as they released blue balloons into the sky.

“He was always there,” said his brother Nickolas Munoz. “He had such an amazing soul. He had his wrongs, he had his rights. He lived his life to the point where he had no regrets. He was amazing.”

Police say a vehicle hit a pedestrian around 2 a.m. on Sunday. An ambulance rushed the victim to Arnot Hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say the driver has been identified but has not been charged yet. Police are asking for anyone with information – or video of the crash – to contact Elmira Police.

“We also want to say, this is not just for Seth’s memory,” said his stepmother Angelica Perry-Cardona. “This is for the memories of everyone, all the lives that were taken on Clemens Center. We are asking the City of Elmira to please do something about Clemens Center. Speed bumps, roundabouts, do something.”