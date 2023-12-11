HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News is investigating how students are being kept safe in our schools. After reporting on data involving the Elmira City School District, we are seeing new information involving the Horseheads Central School District. 18 News filed Freedom of Information requests with several school districts asking the same questions involving student arrests, drugs and weapon seizures on school grounds.

The Village of Horseheads Police Department says 6 students were arrested in the Horseheads Central School District during the 2022-2023 academic year. That’s 1.6% of all students in the district.

5 of those arrests happened at Horseheads High School. The other happened at Horseheads Middle School were police say a juvenile was arrested for misdemeanor assault. The was referred to Family Court.

Of the 5 arrests at Horseheads High School, police say one juvenile was arrested for misdemeanor assault. Two juveniles were arrested for misdemeanor criminal mischief for damaging school property. Two adults were arrested for graffiti, also a misdemeanor.

Police say 3 drug seizures were made at Horseheads High School. All of them involved marijuana or a vape pen containing THC. Police say no weapons were seized of any kind.

In an email to 18 News, Police Chief Michael Suhey wrote: “In reviewing the numbers keep in mind that Horseheads School District handles most incidents involving students internally. This is due to several factors such as age, prior history in school, severity of the incident, and school policy. In most incidents If a police report is completed by an Officer, the report will indicate the incident the outcome. The outcome of the investigation being prosecution in family court or criminal court, or no prosecution and turned over to school administrators.”

In August, the Village of Horseheads Police Department said it did not have enough officers to assign to all 7 schools. As of September, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of safety. The Sheriff’s Office already provides Officers for the Elmira City School District. Now it also has one “School Resource Officer” or “SRO” assigned to each school in Horseheads.

All officers are also equipped with “Active Shooter Equipment.” That includes a rifle, vest, and tools to breach locked doors, including a sledgehammer.

The Sheriff’s Office says the goal is for each “SRO” to also act as a “visible role model for students.”

“The individuals working in this program now, we’re seeing a consistent pattern of them being established at one school over a particular time,” said Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom.

“With that, I think we are seeing stronger relationships built between the students and the SRO’s within those schools. We tend to get a lot more interaction, a lot more information.

Students are more comfortable coming up and saying, hey I’m having a particular issue, and I think that’s the benefit of this program.”