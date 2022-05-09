WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Watkins Glen has announced that hydrant flushing will start tomorrow and will last for the next few weeks.

The Village is advising residents that they may experience discolored water or reduced pressure during flushing. Discolored water doesn’t present health problems, but could affect those doing laundry.

When flushing is taking place in your area, it’s recommended to run cold water to make sure you don’t have discolored water and to reduce the potential of discolored water negatively affecting your hot water tank.