Virtual Black Lives Matter community forum set for Tuesday

The American flag flutters next to a giant Black Lives Matter banner at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, June 14, 2020. The banner was removed from the Embassy building three days after it was raised in solidarity. (AP / Lee Jin-man)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tuesday evening, take part in a virtual discussion on the recent Black Lives Matter protests with candidates for the state legislature at 7 p.m.

Joe Seeman is hosting the “fireside chat” with Thearse McCalmon. Seeman is running for a seat in the State Assembly to represent the 112th district, while McCalmon is fighting for a State Senate nomination in Saturday’s Democratic primary.

The focus of Seeman’s stream, which will broadcast on Facebook, is Black Lives Matter and how to create a system that works for all Americans. In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, many in the Capital Region demand that leaders reevaluate the police and justice systems.

Several police reform topics are on the agenda:

Transparency and oversight

Independent investigation of deaths in police custody

Reducing unnecessary arrests disproportionately affecting black communities

The Safer NY Act

McCalmon’s daughter, community activist and recent high-school graduate Kini-Analysa McCalmon, will also take part in the conversation.

You can email questions for Seeman and the McCalmons ahead of the event, which starts at 7 p.m.

Seeman and McCalmon are Democrats ultimately working to unseat incumbent Republicans Rep. Mary Beth Walsh and Sen. James Tedisco. Assembly District 112 includes parts of Saratoga and Schenectady Counties, including Ballston Spa, Galway, East Glenville, and Scotia. Tedisco’s 49th State Senate district also covers parts of Saratoga and Schenectady Counties, including the city of Schenectady, plus Fulton, Hamilton, and (part of) Herkimer Counties.