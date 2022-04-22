ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As Severe Weather Awareness Week in Pennsylvania weeks comes to an end, there are ways to become involved as we head into severe weather season.

You can become a National Weather Service Skywarn Spotter. Skywarn spotters are volunteer weather spotters who provide National Weather Service offices across the country. They provide eyewitness information about weather such as severe thunderstorms, snow fall, flash floods, and tornadoes.

They can help provide information such as confirming a tornado has touched down or extent of damage. You do have to attend a training session to become certified, but they are free and open to the public. If you are not within the State College NWS Office area but are still interested in becoming a spotter contact your local National Weather Service Office.

