This story has been modified to reflect that the organization is not looking for volunteers and to instead provide information about the work they will do.

UPDATE, 6:45 p.m. — The Arctic League’s gift packing session are filled, and no more volunteers are needed at this time. Those who would like to help the cause can make a donation on the Arctic League’s website.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Arctic League will be hosting community groups to help pack Christmas gifts for Chemung County children.

The Arctic League will be packing bags of Christmas gifts for children in need on 12 nights before Christmas. Each night, groups of volunteers will pack 125 to 150 bags, and the process is expected to take less than one and a half hours. The groups will be packing gifts at the Arctic League Headquarters on pre-determined nights.

For more than 100 years, the Arctic League has been collecting and distributing gifts to families with children from ages one to 12 who can’t afford to buy them. The non-profit’s goal is to make sure all children in Chemung County have presents on Christmas Morning. Arctic League members purchase gifts throughout the year, the items are sorted based on age appropriateness, and volunteers pack bags with age-appropriate gifts for designated families. Volunteers will deliver the bags of toys to the designated families during the day on Christmas Eve. Volunteer fire departments will deliver gifts to families who live outside of the City of Elmira.

Chemung County families who can’t afford presents this year can apply for their children to receive gifts through the Arctic League by filling out this form. Families should apply before Dec. 15 to have the best chance to receive gifts this year.

Donations to the Arctic League can be made on its website all year.