Vote to sell Hornell school is coming up

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – The Bryant elementary school, dedicated to second and third graders, will be closing its doors at the end of this school year.

The students will be consolidating in the building with fourth through sixth graders. The move is proposed to save the district money and become more efficient. Now, they have a buyer interested in purchasing the building, but it’s up to the community to finalize the sale

“In order for the sale to occur, it needs to pass the vote from the community, so that is what is happening on Tuesday as a part of our budget vote,” Hornell School Superintendent Jeremy Palotti said. “There is a proposition on our vote for the community to either authorize us to sell this to park grove, or to no.”

The vote will be next week may eighteenth and will be held from noon to nine p.m. In the high school lobby

The school has posted answers to frequently asked questions that can be found here.