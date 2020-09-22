Tuesday is Voter Registration Day

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Each year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register.

National voter registration day is an opportunity to make sure everyone can vote.

Steuben County board of elections told 18 news they have “a total of 58,936 registered voters already in the system and the staff is working on that… right now we received over 160 something voter registrations through the DMV portal this morning.”

Chemung County currently has 51,209 registered voters. Cynthia Emmer from Chemung County board of election says “by the end of the day, we expect to have registered 200 voters.” When asked if she has seen an influx of voters registering for this election she said “yes, we are definitely seeing a surge in voter registrations for this election.”

The board of elections in Steuben County is hoping people also take advantage of early voting.

“Hopefully we will get a good turnout during early voting also, the nine days that people can come and vote early…That’s still new in New York State so people still aren’t sure about what that is and they don’t understand that they can actually come in during early voting and get their ballot and scan it in the machine just like they would on election day.”

Early voting is between October 24th through November 1st. You can go to your county’s website to find out where the polling sites for early voting will be.