Walmart launching $5 million register campaign to benefit those affected by rain, flooding from Hurricane Ida

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Walmart announced it is launching a campaign to help those affected by Hurricane Ida.

From Sept. 2-8, all Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across the U.S. will match dollar-for-dollar donations up to $5 million.

You can donate at registers and self-checkout stations in Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs nationwide.

Your donations will go to American Red Cross chapters in Pa. and those serving the Gulf Coast, to directly benefit those who have been affected by hurricanes, floods and fires in 2021.

The register campaign is in addition to the $5 million commitment for response efforts to Hurricane Ida announced Monday, for a total of up to $10 million from Walmart, the Walmart Foundation and Sam’s Club to help with disaster relief and response.

To those impacted by Hurricane Ida, we are here for you. @Walmart, the Walmart Foundation and @SamsClub are committing up to $5M for response and recovery efforts, with more support to come. Our initial focus is providing resources to shelters and organizations on the ground. pic.twitter.com/lqJR6maw6P — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) August 31, 2021

As recovery efforts continue in impacted areas, click here for Walmart store closures near you.

