Walmart plans to extend hours of operation this November

(WETM ) – Walmart is looking to give you a better shopping experience by adjusting its hours of operations.

Starting November 14, store hours will be 7 a.m. – 11 p.m., unless otherwise mandated by government regulations.

According to the retail giant’s Twitter page, This will give customers more time to shop and help us disperse traffic throughout the day.

Walmart’s representative also said stores with more reduced hours will keep current hours of operation.