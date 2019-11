Watkins Glen, NY (WETM)- Poppy the calf is getting a leg up in life. After a livestock transportation accident, Poppy was left with severe injuries.

"It was a transport truck that was transporting veal calves to a slaughter plant, the driver had not secured the back of the trailer all the way and about fifteen calves fell out onto the freeway throughout three states," explained Amy Gaetz, Senior Caregiver at the Farm Sanctuary.