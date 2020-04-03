1  of  2
Breaking News
Child in Chemung County tests positive for COVID-19 Chemung County announces new cases of COVID-19

Warm, emotional send-off for recovered COVID-19 patient

News

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was an emotional scene at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center after a patient recovered from COVID-19.

The 44-year-old woman was met with a line of hospital workers and a chorus of cheers as she was wheeled out of an elevator and released from the hospital.

The woman was admitted to St. David’s 16 days ago with a cough and a fever, and eventually she had to be put on a ventilator for 10 days.

She is one of more than 480 people in Central Texas who have contracted the novel coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now